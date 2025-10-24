Inflammatory posts: over 100 social media activists held across Punjab

LAHORE: Authorities have arrested over 100 social media activists mostly belonging to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for inflammatory posts.

“Some 107 people have been arrested on charges of incitement through social media whereas 75 inflammatory social media accounts have been blocked so far,” Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari said here on Thursday.

She said a province-wide ban was in place on promoting extremist groups, their banners, wall chalking and posters and legal action was ongoing against those spreading hate on social media.

She said the authorities had identified 3,600 financiers of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) both inside and outside the country. “Weapons seized from police in 2021 by this extremist group were used in recent violent protests,” she said and warned that the Punjab government would make it impossible for anyone who took up arms against the state to operate freely, stressing that the writ of the state was supreme and there would be no compromise on the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

Azma Bokhari said illegal weapons must be surrendered immediately and that anyone involved in inciting violence would be booked under the Peca and tried on terrorism charges.

Majority belongs to TLP; 75 accounts blocked

She announced that licences of 28 arms dealers had already been suspended and that no new licences would be issued in Punjab. Of 511 registered arms dealers, Bokhari said 393 licences were deemed acceptable while 28 licences had been revoked.

She said that 1,092,646 citizens in Punjab had been registered as weapons holders. “Those possessing unlicensed firearms have been ordered to surrender them to police within one month, after which strict action will follow.”

The minister said the peace committees had been activated across Punjab and combing operations were under way against illegal Afghan residents to ensure law and order and uphold the state’s authority. She clarified that no mosque had been closed and Friday prayers would continue as usual.

Loudspeaker use would be limited to the call for prayer and Friday sermons, and any incitement would be met with legal action.

Bokhari said during the TLP’s demonstrations police officers were attacked, vehicles were snatched, properties were set to fire and civilians were harmed.

Home Department: The Punjab home department has cancelled the licences of 28 arms dealers and sealed shops of fake dealers besides initiating legal action.

The home department is currently in the process of verifying the authenticity of all arms dealers in the province.

It is learnt that some 511 arms dealers had applied for their licence verification. Out of all applicants, some 393 dealers have been verified and issued green certificates. The scrutiny process for 90 arms dealers is underway. The department has heard the point of view of 44 arms dealers, while other 46 dealers are in line.

The home department has also accelerated the digital registration process for arms dealers across the province. Inspections are being conducted regularly to identify and recover illegal arms.

Sharing the details of arms licencses in the province, the home department says the total number of licences in Punjab stands at 1.093 million.

According to the break-up of data, some 1.012m individuals possess personal arms licences; some 37,918 arms licences have been issued to security companies; while as many as 42,272 arms licences are registered under various institutions.

A home department spokesman says all arms licence records are being digitised with the help of Nadra. The process of issuing and renewing arms licences has been made online to ensure transparency.

BAN ON NEW LICENCES: In line with the Punjab government’s directives, the home department has banned the issuance of new personal arms licences since April 2024. Citizens have been advised to be cautious of fraudulent elements.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025