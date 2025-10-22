Planned Barca v Villarreal match in Miami cancelled, says LaLiga

The proposed LaLiga match between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami has been cancelled by its promoter following fierce criticism in Spain, LaLiga said on Tuesday.

The fixture, scheduled for the Hard Rock Stadium on December 20, was set to be the first LaLiga game held outside Spain and the first European league match staged abroad.

“LaLiga reports that, following discussions with the promoter of the LaLiga official match in Miami, the latter has announced its decision to cancel the event due to the uncertainty generated in Spain in recent weeks,” LaLiga said in a statement.

“LaLiga deeply regrets that this project, which represented a historic and unparalleled opportunity for the internationalisation of Spanish football, cannot go ahead.

“The staging of an official match outside our borders would have been a decisive step in the global expansion of our competition.” Although European soccer’s governing body UEFA had approved the plan, it was still pending ultimate approval from FIFA.

Real Madrid complaints

Real Madrid filed two complaints to Spain’s Sports Ministry accusing LaLiga and the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) of making the decision without consulting clubs participating in the competition.

They argued that staging the match in Miami violated the principle of territorial reciprocity in home-and-away league formats.

“LaLiga does whatever it wants because it suits them,” Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told a press conference on Tuesday.

“This decision distorts the competition. Playing at home is not the same as playing away. Villarreal away is tough, and it’s not fair to change the rules mid-season without consulting us.”

Silent protests

LaLiga players staged silent protests over the weekend by standing motionless at kickoffs, though these demonstrations were not shown in official television broadcasts, which displayed banners reading “Commitment to peace”.

LaLiga, which was set to begin selling the tickets for the game on Wednesday , maintains that the initiative complied with all regulations and would not have distorted the competition.

“In a context of increasing global competitiveness, where leagues such as the Premier League and competitions such as the UEFA Champions League continue to increase their reach and capacity to generate resources, initiatives such as this are essential to ensure the sustainability and growth of Spanish football,” LaLiga said.

“Giving up such opportunities hinders the generation of new revenue, limits the ability of clubs to invest and compete, and reduces the international profile of the entire national football ecosystem.”