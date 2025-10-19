Substitute Araujo nets late winner as Barca edge Girona

BARCELONA: Substitute Ronald Araujo scored three minutes into added time as Barcelona secured a 2-1 win over a stubborn Girona in La Liga on Saturday.

Champions Barcelona, who have 22 points after nine matches, sit top of the table, a point above Real Madrid, who have played a game fewer and face Getafe on Sunday. Girona are in the relegation zone, sitting 19th in the table with six points.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was sent off for arguing with the referee early in added time, which rules him out from next weekend’s El Clasico at Real Madrid. Flick celebrated from the stands when Araujo netted the late winner.

“Everyone knows I used to play as a striker. When the manager asked me, I didn’t hesitate. When I got to the bench, I said that if I came on, I’d score. I work to help the team. I’m happy to do so,” said Uruguay international Araujo.

The match began with players from both teams standing still for 15 seconds, as part of a protest organised by the Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE) over La Liga’s decision to move December’s match between Villarreal and Barcelona to the United States.

Pedri Gonzalez slotted Barca ahead early on but Axel Witsel equalised with a superb overhead kick for a Girona side who came close to securing a deserved point until Araujo proved the unlikely hero for Flick’s side.

“It was a fantastic match. It’s very important to see how we got the three points for the future. This gives us confidence and I’m very happy for the team,” said Flick, who led Barca to the league title last season. “We created a lot of chances but, if we’re honest, Girona created a lot in the first half. The next few games are very important for us.

“I’m very happy for Araujo. His attitude when he plays, what he gives to this club and this team. He can play in that position at certain times. I asked him before he came on if he could play there and he said yes.”

Despite his red card, Flick couldn’t contain his emotions when the winner went in.

“The celebration wasn’t directed at anyone, it was because of how we had won. I was happy. I don’t do anything against anyone and I never will. I accept the referee’s decision,” Flick said.

October 19th, 2025