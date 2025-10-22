Key semiconductor initiative launched in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday launched an initiative under which over 7,000 professionals would be trained in semiconductor design and research.

The prime minister said the initiative, to be known as INSPIRE, was “a milestone in Pakistan’s transition to a knowledge-based digital economy” and signalled its entry into the $600 billion global semiconductor ecosystem.

Under the programme, 7,200 professionals would be trained in semiconductor design and research.

Shehbaz Sharif kicked off the “initiative to nurture semiconductor professionals for industry, research & education” (INSPIRE) to mark Pakistan’s transformative step toward technological self-reliance and global competitiveness.

In his address, the prime minister said the launch of INSPIRE was a milestone in the country’s transition toward a knowledge-based digital economy, where innovation, research, and human capital drive sustainable growth. “Our vision is to prepare Pakistan’s youth for the industries of tomorrow… Through this initiative, we are building the foundations of a new economic frontier — one where Pakistan contributes talent, technology, and innovation to the world,” he remarked.

Assuring stakeholders of the government’s full support for this programme, the prime minister directed the execution of work at a fast pace to achieve targets.

“The planning ministry, under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), had allocated Rs 4.5 billion for this programme, which is just a drop in the ocean,” he said. “Funding is no issue for this programme.”

Cashless economy

The prime minister said the government had undertaken a plan for digitisation and established the Pakistan Digital Authority as a first step.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is being completely digitised. “The government is also working to usher in a cashless economy,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

He praised the IT ministry and the PSEB for their efforts to develop a skilled workforce aligned with global industry demands. The prime minister also acknowledged the Special Investment Facilitation Council’s (SIFC) role in enabling strong public-private collaboration and facilitating investments that underpin national technology initiatives.

In her remarks, Minister for IT and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing a digitally empowered Pakistan.

Dr Naveed Sherwani, chairman of the National Semiconductor Task Force, briefed the audience on the strategic roadmap and underlined Pakistan’s opportunity to build a world-class semiconductor ecosystem.

Abu Bakar of PSEB said it was a matter of pride to have executed the semiconductor programme, which will train thousands of professionals and link academia, research, and industry to develop a sustainable national semiconductor ecosystem.

Training and research

INSPIRE aims to train 7,200 professionals over five years in semiconductor design, verification, and research. It will be engaging nine public-sector universities across Pakistan’s northern, central, and southern regions and establishing six integrated circuit (IC) labs.

As the first phase of the country’s broader National Semiconductor Develop­ment Roadmap, INSPIRE will lay the foundation for Outsourced Assembly & Testing (OSAT) and fabrication capabilities, enabling Pakistan to take part in the global semiconductor supply chain.

With the launch of INSPIRE, Pakistan has entered a new chapter of digital transformation — one defined by innovation, opportunity, and resilience.

The initiative embodies a national vision to harness youth potential, strengthen international partnerships, and position Pakistan as a credible contributor to the trillion-dollar global semiconductor industry.

Restructuring Smeda

Earlier, PM Shehbaz presided over a meeting on a restructuring plan for the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority. He directed the authorities concerned to encourage the registration of small and medium enterprises to enable them to avail of business loans and stimulate industrial growth.

He said the country’s industrial growth was linked with the development of cottage SMEs. He expressed satisfaction over the efforts made by the Ministry of Industries and Production for Smeda’s restructuring.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025