E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Interior minister briefs PM Shehbaz on law and order situation

Tahir Sherani Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 08:59pm

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the law and order situation in the country as the two met on Sunday, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The statement added that PM Shehbaz was also briefed on the development projects under way in Islamabad.

Today’s meeting between the premier and the interior minister comes a week after they had met ahead of a police operation to dismantle the protest camp of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in Muridke.

The TLP planned to march on Islamabad and hold a demonstration outside the US embassy there in “solidarity with Gaza”.

Naqvi had briefed PM Shehbaz on the overall law and order situation across the country during last week’s meeting as well and had told him that measures were being undertaken by the Ministry of Interior to strengthen internal security.

For his part, the premier had appreciated the efforts of the interior minister and his team, directing that coordinated and effective actions must continue to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

Reaffirming his government’s resolve, PM Shehbaz had said that safeguarding the lives and property of the people, upholding the rule of law and eradicating terrorism remained the government’s top priorities.

Punjab Police on high alert at Christian services

In a statement, the Punjab Police said it remained on high alert and performed security duties at churches across the province during Christian worship and prayer services.

On the orders of Punjab Inspector General of Police (IG) Dr Usman Anwar, regional and district police officers were instructed to enhance the security at churches.

“He (Punjab IG) said that supervisory officers should personally inspect the security arrangements of churches and other important places,” the statement read.

“Additional police personnel and snipers should be deployed at sensitive churches, while Dolphin Squad, PRU (Police Response Unit) and Elite Force teams should ensure effective patrolling around churches.”

According to the statement, all deployed police officers and personnel were instructed to remain vigilant and closely monitor any “suspicious or miscreant elements”. It added that search and sweep operations around churches, Christian communities and sensitive locations should continue.

“Dr Usman Anwar said that religious scholars, the Christian community, and members of peace committees should play their active role in promoting interfaith harmony,” the statement read.

“He further added that [the] Punjab Police has established Mesaaq Centres for addressing the issues of the Christian community and all other minorities so that their problems can be resolved on a priority basis.”

