E-Paper | March 05, 2026

PCB says agenda-driven fake news targeting players’ characters ‘will not be tolerated’

News Desk Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 09:41pm
The Pakistan Cricket Board logo. — Image courtesy PCB
The Pakistan Cricket Board logo. — Image courtesy PCB
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday stated that “agenda-driven fake news targeting the character of our players is unacceptable and will not be tolerated”.

The development comes after several Indian media outlets reported that an unnamed member of Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup “misbehaved” with a female housekeeper at a hotel, ahead of their Super Eight match with Sri Lanka in Kandy.

A similar report was also carried by ARY News, which alleged that the player in question was Salman Mirza. The report has since been taken down.

However, the PCB’s statement did not make specific mention of any news reports or the allegations.

“Agenda-driven fake news targeting the character of our players is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” it said.

“The reporter must publicly apologise without delay; failing which, the PCB will take all necessary steps to ensure such malicious conduct is dealt with firmly and nipped in the bud,” the board said, without specifying which reporter it was referring to.

The development came after Pakistan’s lacklustre campaign at the T20 World Cup, where they were knocked out on net run rate despite beating Sri Lanka in their final Super Eights match in Kandy.

On Monday, it was reported that the PCB had imposed a fine of Rs5 million on each member of the squad for poor performance during the tournament.

Sport

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe