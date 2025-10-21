E-Paper | October 21, 2025

US vice president departs for Israel as Gaza killings continue

Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 08:58am
US Vice President JD Vance boards Air Force Two en route to Israel at Joint Base Andrews on October 20, 2025. — AFP
US Vice President JD Vance boards Air Force Two en route to Israel at Joint Base Andrews on October 20, 2025. — AFP

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha departed for Israel yesterday as Israeli forces have continued to kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, according to Anadolu news agency.

The vice president did not take questions from reporters before boarding the plane but waved from the top of the stairs before entering the aircraft.

Netanyahu’s office said Vance and his wife will spend “a few days” in Israel and meet with the prime minister.

On Sunday, Vance declined to address the Israeli attacks but said the ceasefire would involve “fits and starts”.

US Vice President JD Vance boards Air Force Two en route to Israel at Joint Base Andrews on October 20, 2025. — AFP
US Vice President JD Vance boards Air Force Two en route to Israel at Joint Base Andrews on October 20, 2025. — AFP

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Doha truce
Updated 21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

There is overwhelming evidence that suggests that terrorist groups indeed have havens in Afghanistan.
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...
Need for safeguards
Updated 20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...