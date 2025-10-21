US vice president departs for Israel as Gaza killings continue

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha departed for Israel yesterday as Israeli forces have continued to kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, according to Anadolu news agency.

The vice president did not take questions from reporters before boarding the plane but waved from the top of the stairs before entering the aircraft.

Netanyahu’s office said Vance and his wife will spend “a few days” in Israel and meet with the prime minister.

On Sunday, Vance declined to address the Israeli attacks but said the ceasefire would involve “fits and starts”.