Doha truce

AFTER over a week of hostilities during which some of the fiercest exchanges took place between Pakistan and Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, a fragile calm between the two countries has been established. A long-term ceasefire was reached in Doha early on Sunday, where both sides pledged to continue the diplomatic process and find a permanent solution to the prevailing problem — cross-border incursions by Afghanistan-based terrorist groups. Qatar and Turkiye have played a key role in bringing about the truce, and representatives of both Islamabad and Kabul will meet in Istanbul on Saturday to take the process forward.

Though the Pakistani state and the Afghan Taliban once maintained cordial relations, matters have nosedived during the hard-line group’s second innings. At the heart of the matter is the sanctuary provided by the Afghan Taliban to the banned TTP and other militant groups that have staged bloody attacks in Pakistan. Though the Taliban deny this, there is overwhelming evidence that suggests that terrorist groups indeed have havens in Afghanistan. Over the last few months, the attacks have increased significantly — over 600 attacks over the past year, according to one report — causing heavy casualties amongst Pakistani security men. It is because earlier attempts at dialogue failed to stop such attacks that the state took action, hitting militant targets across the border. But while this may have sent a strong message to Kabul, if the hostilities continue, it will bode ill for peace in South Asia, as Pakistan will have to face adversaries on two hostile borders. Therefore, the state may have to combine deterrence through military means — in case of further attacks — with sustained diplomacy through common friends and regional allies to arrive at a long-term solution.

After the Doha parleys, the Taliban spokesman said there would be no “hostile actions” against Pakistan. While such promises have been made during earlier diplomatic encounters as well, for example earlier this year under Chinese auspices, it is hoped this time the Kabul regime is serious about stopping cross-border militant activity. As Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar noted, a “verifiable monitoring mechanism” is needed to implement the broad details agreed to in Doha, which should be the goal during the next meeting in Turkiye. Though the Taliban may remain in denial, the international community agrees that they continue to host terrorist groups. Therefore, as the de facto government in Afghanistan, it is their duty to prevent these outfits from harming neighbouring states. While some militant groups — the TTP, Al Qaeda — may respond to the Taliban ‘requests’, others, such as IS-K, are unlikely to oblige. However, it is the Taliban’s job as the governing entity in Afghanistan to ensure the security of regional states is not harmed by groups based on its soil.

