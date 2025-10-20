Five killed, 47 hurt in Haripur road accident

HARIPUR: Four women and a minor died and 47 others, most of them women, were injured when a bus collided with a roadside hillock near Jab village here on Sunday. Cause of the accident was reckless driving, the police said.

Police and rescue sources said the bus was on way to Haripur from Jab area of Khanpur, carrying over 50 women and minors, who were going to attend a wedding ceremony of a relative.

When the vehicle reached near Akhori village, the driver lost control over it. As a result, the vehicle overturned after colliding with a roadside hillock injuring all the passengers on board. The locals and rescue workers shifted the injured to the trauma centre, where two women were pronounced dead. The police and hospital sources said two more women and a minor also succumbed to injuries in Abbottabad, raising the death toll to 5.

The deceased were identified as Sajida Bibi, Naseem Bibi, Pashmeena Bibi, Abida Bibi, while the identity of minor boy could not be ascertained.

