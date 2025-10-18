Malakand poets’ contribution to Pashto literature hailed

PESHAWAR: Writers and research scholars gathered here on Friday to praise the literary contributions of three noted authors hailing from Malakand district to Pashto language and literature.

Pashto Literary Forum (PLF) arranged the event where poets, writers and literary critics turned up in large numbers and shared their views with the audience.

The participants highlighted various aspects of life and contributions of three noted writers – Jamil Khan Kachukhel, Bakhti Rawn Umarkhel and Prof Iqbal Shakir – terming them a precious asset for Pashto corpus.

“The region has a vibrant literary scene, with many poets, including Prof Shakir, Kachukhel and Umarkhel, exploring themes of love, peace, social justice and Pakhtun identity,” said Prof Abasin Yousafzai, who chaired the event.

“Malakand has produced literary figures and research scholars of high repute in almost every era and impacted Pashto literature in many ways through their unique way of expression,” he added.

Gul Mohammad Betab, chief of PLF, Peshawar chapter, said the event was arranged with an objective to honour the literary figures from Malakand.

Prof Zubair Hasrat stated that Malakand district enjoyed a rich literary heritage with notable poets and writers contributing to region’s cultural landscape and always earning widespread popularity and appreciation from the literary and cultural circles.

Dr Saidul Amin Kheshgi while highlighting the literary contributions of Prof Shakir, Kachukhel and Umarkhel, said the trio had put a huge impact on the budding poets and writers during the last several years.

Abdul Nasir Sheikhkoray said the three literary figures had invited public attention to Pashto language and literature due to their creative strength and lofty imagination casting a magical impact on the Pakhtun youth.

Prof Mazhar Ahmad observed that Pashto literary scene would never be complete without poets and writers from Malakand. “Prof Shakir, Bakhti Umarkhel and Jamil Kachukhel have inspired a host of young literati promoting the cause of Pakhtun identity and everlasting peace in the region.

Later, the organisers presented traditional turbans and commendation shields to the trio as token of appreciation for their works.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025