Safeguards being added to blasphemy laws: law minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Thursday that procedural safeguards were being introduced by the government in blasphemy-related cases to prevent misuse of the law, and ensure timely justice.

Speaking at a symposium on “Interfaith Harmony and Fundamental Rights – A Constitutional Imperative”, the minister urged members of the judiciary to continue providing leadership in protecting constitutional rights and guiding jurisprudence to safeguard vulnerable communities.

Jointly organised by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) and the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA), the symposium was held at the Supreme Court auditorium.

The minister appealed to religious leaders to use their influence to promote compassion, humanity, and tolerance, noting that their voices shape hearts and minds.

He further urged educators and media professionals to use their platforms to amplify messages of pluralism and social cohesion, while encouraging business leaders and civil society to invest in community projects that promote equal economic opportunities across social divides.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, in his welcome address earlier, said the message of Islam, from the very beginning, has been peace, compassion and respect for all humanity.

Referring to the theme of the symposium, the CJP said the purpose of dialogue on interfaith harmony was not merely understanding and transformation but ensuring that the principles discussed should also be reflected in judicial practice.

He expressed hope that the dialogue on interfaith harmony would bring Pakistan closer to a society where rights are not only declared but also realised, where justice is not delayed but delivered, and where the law serves as a common language of peace and equality.

Speaking next, Dr Al-Issa who has also served as head of the Saudi Judiciary and delivered the sermon at Arafat during the 2022 Haj, said Pakistan was considered as one of the leading international models in preserving the rights of minorities. He lauded the Supreme Court for its role as the guardian of Pakistan’s Constitution.

Former CJP Tassaduq Hussain Jillani emphasised that the judiciary has a sacred constitutional duty to protect equality, pluralism, and the rule of law.

Declaration adopted

Meanwhile, a declaration on interfaith harmony adopted at the conclusion of the symposium called for integrating interfaith sensitivity and human rights education within the justice sector; strengthening institutional mechanisms for the protection of minorities and the realisation of fundamental rights; promoting interfaith harmony, social inclusion, and mutual respect as the foundation of fundamental rights; and upholding the constitutional promise of equality and justice for all citizens.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025