E-Paper | October 17, 2025

MI5 chief frustrated over collapse of China spy case

Reuters Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:19am

LONDON: Britain’s MI5 spy chief said on Thursday he was frustrated by the collapse of a China spying case which has led to intense scrutiny of whether the government was to blame, saying Chinese operatives posed a daily national security threat.

Britain’s Crown Pros­ec­ution Service unexpecte­dly dropped charges last month against two British men, former parliament­ary researcher Chri­st­op­her Cash and academic Chr­­i­s­t­opher Berry, who were acc­used of spying for Bei­j­i­ng between 2021 and 2023.

They had denied passing politically sensitive inform­ation to the Chinese state, while Beijing said the case was entirely fabricated.

The CPS said the case was abandoned because it needed evidence showing Britain considered China a threat to national security, but the government had not provided it after months of requests.

Opponents say that decision was because Prime Min­ister Keir Starmer wanted to appease Beijing. He has denied that accusation, saying his government could only describe China in the terms used by the previous Conservative government which called it an “epoch-defining challenge”.

“Of course, I am frustrated when opportunities to prosecute national security threatening activity are not followed through for whatever reason,” MI5 Director General Ken McCallum told reporters after delivering his annual speech on the threats to Britain.

“It’s frustrating when they don’t happen, but I would invite everyone to just not miss the fact that this was a strong disruption in the interests of the UK’s national security,” said McCallum, who stated MI5 had “intervened operationally” against China in the last week, without giving details.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling conflict
17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

W ITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...
Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...