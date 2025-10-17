PM Shehbaz wants Kabul to blink first amid back-channel push

• Shehbaz says Afghanistan must take the lead if it is serious about quelling cross-border terrorism; hopes Taliban govt will take steps to address ‘TTP problem’

• Uncertainty surrounds reports of peace talks in Doha in absence of official confirmation

• Beijing, Tehran and UN mission urge restraint, ready to play constructive role for de-escalation

ISLAMABAD: Back-channel diplomatic efforts were afoot on Thursday, as the Pakistan-Afghanistan border remained calm and no ceasefire violations being reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, however, made it clear that he expected Kabul to make the first move if it was serious about resolving the issue of cross-border terrorism through talks.

“The ball is in [their] court,” he said while addressing a meeting of the federal cabinet, informing his colleagues that the Afghan Taliban had formally requested a ceasefire after intense clashes between the two sides earlier in the week.

“We decided the temporary 48-hour ceasefire [and] the message has been sent that if they want to fulfil our justified conditions through talks, then we are ready,” he said, adding that if the Taliban were serious, they would initiate steps to hold talks.

He, however, hoped that thorny issues between the two be resolved on a long-term basis, including the elimination of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which uses Afghan soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan, so that the neighbouring country’s territory was no longer used by terrorists.

PM Shehbaz reiterated his hope that the ceasefire be maintained for the future on the basis of “solid demands”. “If this was only done to buy time, then we won’t accept it,” the premier warned, as per Dawn.com.

He elaborated that officials from Pakistan had visited Kabul many times and engaged in cordial dialogue on resolving their issues together with mutual agreement for the sake of peace and prosperity.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, this was not possible, and when this attack was ongoing on Pakistan, on India’s complete incitement, their (Afghan) Foreign Minister [Amir] Muttaqi was in New Delhi, so we were forced to give a comprehensive response,” the PM said.

According to PM Shehbaz, the Qatari emir had condemned the entire episode in talks with him in Egypt and expressed his desire to play a role in cooling down tensions.

There was no immediate response to his remarks from Kabul, with Afghan defence ministry spokesperson Enayatullah Khowarazmi saying only that the ceasefire was holding so far.

A statement from the Afghan Taliban interior ministry said Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani met senior Iranian officials and told them that Afghanistan seeks good relations with all countries, especially its neighbours, Reuters reported.

It may be noted that both sides reached a ceasefire, implemented at the Taliban’s request and with mutual consent, which took effect at 6pm local time on October 15 and would last for 48 hours.

Doha talks?

Though diplomatic efforts were continuing to arrange a meeting between the two sides before the truce expires, uncertainty surrounded the planned talks in the absence of any official confirmation.

In its statement announcing the ceasefire, the Foreign Office had said that both sides would hold dialogue “to find a positive resolution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue.”

According to diplomatic sources, the talks were expected to focus on extending the ceasefire and finding ways to defuse the latest border tensions.

On Thursday, reports emerged that Qatar had invited high-level delegations from both countries for talks in Doha on Friday.

Though Doha’s invitation was not made public, but a day earlier, Foreign Office said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had received a message from Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. M. Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi about “the regional situation.” The timing of the message, which coincided with the announcement of the ceasefire, appeared linked to Qatar’s efforts to mediate.

Saudi Arabia also joined the diplomatic push on Thursday, with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaking by phone with FM Dar to discuss “the regional situation and recent developments,” according to the Foreign Office. While Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to work closely with Saudi Arabia on regional and international issues, the statement did not directly mention Afghanistan.

Diplomatic sources said the main hurdle to the planned dialogue appeared to be internal deliberations within the Taliban’s top leadership. A source in Kabul said that Taliban supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada had yet to give formal approval for his side’s participation.

Late-night reports from Kabul suggested that Mullah Haibatullah had eventually agreed to send Defense Minister Mullah Yaqub to represent the Taliban at the proposed Doha meeting.

The Pakistani side remained cautious. Officials in Islamabad declined to confirm or deny the meeting. They seemed to be waiting for Kabul’s decision.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the talks take place,” a Pakistani diplomat said on condition of anonymity, describing the negotiations as “fluid but not off the table.”

Calls for restraint

On Thursday, Iran and China urged restraint on both sides, calling on them to settle the current conflict through talks.

China said it supports countries in exercising restraint and realising a full and lasting ceasefire. A foreign ministry spokesperson, when asked about Pakistan and Afghanistan agreeing to a 48-hour ceasefire, said that Beijing stands ready to continue to play a constructive role for continued improvement in the two countries’ relations.

“Pakistan and Afgh­anistan are each other’s neighbours and both are China’s friends. China supports the two countries in staying cool-headed and exercising restraint, realizing a full and lasting ceasefire, properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation, returning to the track of political settlement, and together maintaining peace and stability in both countries and the wider region.”

Iran also welcomed the ceasefire, urging dialogue and diplomacy. In a statement, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei expressed concern over civilian casualties and called for stronger regional cooperation to combat terrorism, while reaffirming Tehran’s readiness “to assist in any effort to maintain calm and reduce tensions between the two neighbouring Muslim countries”.

Meanwhile, the Tasnim News Agency quoted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as calling for Muslim unity and dialogue following the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said the renewed tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have raised serious concern among regional nations, including Iran, which shares borders with both.

Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran would use all available resources to reduce tensions, promote dialogue, and strengthen ties between the two neighbours.

Enemies continually seek to create discord among Muslim nations to weaken them, he said, adding that the region needs peace, cohesion, and cooperation more than ever.

Meanwhile, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also called on all parties “to bring a lasting end to hostilities to protect civilians and prevent further loss of life”.

It also urged both Afghanistan and Pakistan to comply with their obligations under international law “to prevent” more civilian casualties.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025