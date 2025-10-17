E-Paper | October 17, 2025

RDA okays QR-coded plot transfer, allotment

Aamir Yasin Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:19am

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday approved the proposal for Endorsement and QR-coded Allotment/Transfer of Plots in approved private housing societies.

This was decided in a meeting held with RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza to discuss and implement two major proposals aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in urban development and property management processes.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director General Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director Admin and Finance Iftikhar Ali, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Atif Chaudhry and other senior RDA officials.

The meeting approved the proposal for the Transfer of Units in approved multi-storey projects in the limits of RDA, including condominiums, residential apartments, commercial spaces, and mixed-use urban developments within regular schemes.

Proposal for Endorsement and QR-coded Allotment/Transfer of Plots in RDA-approved private housing societies, aimed at introducing digitised and secure documentation for property transfers.

RDA director general emphasised the importance of these initiatives in streamlining procedures, curbing illegal practices, and enhancing public trust in the real estate sector. She directed the concerned directorates to begin immediate implementation of these proposals.

She claimed that these developments reflect RDA’s commitment to modernising urban planning and ensuring greater transparency in real estate affairs across the Rawalpindi district.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling conflict
17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

W ITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...
Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...