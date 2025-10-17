RDA okays QR-coded plot transfer, allotment

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday approved the proposal for Endorsement and QR-coded Allotment/Transfer of Plots in approved private housing societies.

This was decided in a meeting held with RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza to discuss and implement two major proposals aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in urban development and property management processes.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director General Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director Admin and Finance Iftikhar Ali, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Atif Chaudhry and other senior RDA officials.

The meeting approved the proposal for the Transfer of Units in approved multi-storey projects in the limits of RDA, including condominiums, residential apartments, commercial spaces, and mixed-use urban developments within regular schemes.

Proposal for Endorsement and QR-coded Allotment/Transfer of Plots in RDA-approved private housing societies, aimed at introducing digitised and secure documentation for property transfers.

RDA director general emphasised the importance of these initiatives in streamlining procedures, curbing illegal practices, and enhancing public trust in the real estate sector. She directed the concerned directorates to begin immediate implementation of these proposals.

She claimed that these developments reflect RDA’s commitment to modernising urban planning and ensuring greater transparency in real estate affairs across the Rawalpindi district.

