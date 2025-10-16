Mustafa Qureshi calls for road repairs after pothole injury

KARACHI: The latest victim of the city’s dilapidated roads and potholes is none other than the legend of Pakistani cinema, Mustafa Qureshi.

Renowned for his villainous roles and iconic characters — most notably Noori Natt in the classic film Maula Jatt, opposite another legend, Sultan Rahi, who played the title role — the veteran actor fell into a pothole on a broken road during a morning walk outside his home, fracturing his foot.

Speaking to a group of journalists at his home on Wednesday, Mr Qureshi appealed to the city administration to fix the roads.

Criticising the poor condition of streets in the metropolis, Mr Qureshi said that even people travelling in cars were not safe from sudden jolts and accidents caused by uneven, potholed roads.

He pointed out that a large population of Karachi relies on walking, making the need for road repairs even more crucial for public safety.

He appealed to the government to take immediate action, saying that such repairs would greatly benefit the city’s residents.

He also expressed gratitude for the support he received following his accident.

He said he received immense love from across the country, including from his industry colleagues such as Zeba Begum, Anjuman, and Ghulam Mohiuddin, who contacted him from Lahore.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025