Abducted employees of Bannu civic body recovered

LAKKI MARWAT: Police on Tuesday claimed to have safely recovered two workers of a civic body from the captivity of kidnappers in North Waziristan district.

A police official said two workers of Water and Sanitation Services Company had been kidnapped from Bannu on October 9.

After the abduction, the local government employees’ federation had launched a protest to push for the save recovery of the kidnapped workers, the official said.

He said regional police officer Sajjad Khan directed the police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safe recovery of the kidnapped WSSC employees.

“Police with the help of Federal Constabulary tightened noose around the kidnappers and forced them to free the abducted workers in North Waziristan,” he claimed.

The official said both the workers reached their homes in Bannu safely.

Separately, a man was killed and his brother injured when armed motorcyclists attacked them in the Bargantu area of Bannu’s Domel town.

Sources identified the deceased as Barkat Jan and injured as Shah Zaman.

