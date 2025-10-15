Transgender community decries ‘police-led evictions’ in KP

PESHAWAR: Leaders of transgender persons on Tuesday accused the police of evicting their community members from various districts of the province.

They also complained about the police’s failure to act against extortionists, kidnappers and the killers of transgender persons across the province.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, Transgender Community Organisation president Farzana Riaz condemned “persecution” of her community.

Accompanied by vice president of the organisation Mahi Gul, she said that despite numerous appeals for justice, the killers, extortionists and kidnappers of transgender persons were roaming free, often under police protection, but the police were busy evicting her community members from their homes.

Complains about lack of action against kidnappers, killers of its members

“Transgender persons have repeatedly been targeted with death threats and extortion calls, and those who refused to pay were killed.

“We are not asking for charity or police ration packages; we are demanding our legitimate right to live,” she said.

Farzana Riaz lamented that despite court cases, police officers and influential people had joined hands to forcibly remove transgender persons from Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda and other areas in the province.

“It seems as we are citizens of an enemy country, so we’re being treated like that,” she said.

The organisation leader said when her community’s members approached the relevant government offices for support, they’re turned away.

She, however, said the Peshawar High Court heard the community’s plea and stopped forced evictions.

“The court had sought an explanation from the provincial inspector general of police and the capital city police officer but the latter have yet to submit a response despite multiple hearings, with the court granting them time until November 4,” she said.

According to Farzana Riaz, police officials in multiple districts held meetings with local elders and clerics, encouraging them to drive transgender persons out of their communities.

“In places like Swabi, transgender women such as Naseema were given 15 days to leave their homes and were physically assaulted before being expelled,” she said.

She said such incidents were reported in Charsadda, Mingora, Haripur, Buner and Nowshera as well.

Farzana Riaz alleged that police often demanded participation in their events or private functions, and those who refused faced harassment and eviction.

“We approached every institution but justice remains elusive,” she said.

Farzana Riaz complained that six years ago, the PTI government announced special hospital wards for transgender persons but they continued to be examined in general wards for men.

She added that the government didn’t keep its promise of providing jobs to her community on the pretext of data unavailability.

Mahi Gul said that the Peshawar High Court had ordered police not to evict any transgender person and ensure their basic human rights.

“We only seek dignity and humanity,” she said.

She condemned announcements from mosques for targeting transgender persons.

Mahi Gul said her community helped police eliminate drug trafficking and other crimes but even then, it was subjected to eviction.

She demanded intervention of the provincial police chief to check violation of her community’s rights in Swabi and Nowshera.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025