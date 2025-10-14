Pakistan bowled out for 167, South Africa need 277 to win first Test

South Africa need 277 to win the first Test after spinner Senuran Muthusamy took a maiden 10-wicket haul in a match to bowl Pakistan out for 167 in Lahore on Tuesday.

Muthusamy finished with 5-57 to add to his 6-117 in the first innings while fellow spinner Simon Harmer took 4-51 as Pakistan lost their last six wickets for 17 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan had reached 150-5 at tea, a lead of 259, as the visitors fought back in Lahore.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer struck twice before Pakistan lost three more wickets, the last Saud Shakeel, who holed out off Muthusamy in the last over before the break.

Shakeel fell for 38 while Mohammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 14.

Earlier, South Africa were dismissed for 269 an hour before lunch, having resumed on 216-6, conceding a lead of 109 over Pakistan’s first-innings 378.

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali took 6-112 for his ninth haul of five wickets or more in Tests.

With the Gaddafi Stadium taking big turn, South Africa tossed Harmer the new ball.

The 36-year-old had Imam-ul-Haq stumped by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne for nought before trapping captain Shan Masood lbw for seven.

Muthusamy then had Abdullah Shafique for 41 and pacer Kagiso Rabada trapped Babar Azam leg-before for 42.

Azam has now failed to score a hundred in 28 Test innings dating back to December 2022.

Earlier, South Africa’s Tony de Zorzi resumed on 81 at the start of the day and carried the fight to Pakistan, completing his second Test century with a six and two singles off Noman.

The left-hander finally holed out for 104 to long-on off Noman, where Shaheen Shah Afridi took a low catch, ending a 208-minute innings containing 10 fours and two sixes.

Noman, who bowled a probing 35 overs, also removed Prenelan Subrayen for four during the session.

Fellow spinner Sajid Khan took the first wicket of the day when he had Muthusamy caught by Salman Agha for 11.

He then wrapped up the innings when he bowled Rabada for nought to finish with 3-98 off 33 overs.