Lawyers call for ICC, UN inquiries into killing of journalist Saleh Aljafarawi

Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 10:44am

Human rights lawyer Sara Segneri has said she and others are pursuing complaints on behalf of Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafarawi, who was shot dead in Gaza City after going missing on Sunday morning, Al Jazeera reports.

“Saleh Aljafarawi’s kidnapping, torture, and murder is a grave injustice that demands accountability at the highest level,” Segneri wrote in a post on X.

The lawyer said those acting on behalf of Aljafarawi have filed “complaints and demands for investigation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and multiple UN investigative bodies and special rapporteurs”.

“Justice for Saleh is not only about one man’s fate — it is about defending the rule of law, protecting journalists, and upholding the dignity of all civilians who dare to speak truth amid conflict,” she added.

