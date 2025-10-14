BANKING FACILITY: Despite its commercial importance, the town of Mureed Shakh in Ghotki district lacks basic banking facilities — most notably an ATM. The town hosts several major establishments, including five sugar mills, public and private schools, government offices, and both public and private banks. Unfortunately, the absence of an ATM creates immense difficulty for the local population. After banking hours, they are unable to access their funds, and are forced to travel over 20km to Ubauro city to withdraw money during emergencies. The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), being a public-sector entity, should immediately install an ATM at its local branch in Mureed Shakh to facilitate the local people.

Abdul Ahad Ghunyo

Ghotki

MUGGING SPREe: Cellphones are being snatched on a daily basis in Karachi. Millions are lost at the hands of trigger-happy muggers who operate with impunity wherever and whenever they want to strike. A very easy solution to curb the menace is to ensure that no cellphone is sold to shopkeepers without its original box and IMEI number. Law-enforcement agencies must strictly implement this rule and monitor markets frequently. The provincial assembly, on the other hand, must pass a legislation and make it a criminal offence, so that no shopkeeper would continue dealing in phones without original boxes. Once this is implemented, cellphone thefts will come down to a considerable level.

Arsalan Faruqi

Karachi

CHILD KIDNAPPING: The rising number of child kidnapping cases in Karachi has shaken families and communities alike. In just the first half of 2025, a number of cases were reported across the city, with many children still missing. As such, the recent incidents in Korangi and Surjani Town have added to the feeling of already prevalent uncertainty and fear among the people. We need stronger laws, faster police action and due community vigilance.

Alisha Sheikh

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025