Multan too witnesses metro bus suspension

LAHORE: As suspension of the Orange Line metro train, Green Line metro bus and all feeder routes of Speedo bus entered its fifth consecutive day in Lahore on Monday, the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA) also suspended the metro bus operation in Multan, keeping in view the safety of passengers and protection of the transport infrastructure, given the ongoing violent agitation by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

While the Rawalpindi metro bus operation is also closed since Wednesday, the protesters caused a massive damage to two stations of metro train and one of metro bus in Lahore. The situation has left the authorities concerned with no option but to keep these mass transit operations closed till normalcy returns to major cities of the province.

Because of the volatile situation and closure of the mass transit operations in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan, people in these cities continued to suffer as they were forced to opt for costly private transport like rickshaws and taxis etc.

“Monday was the fifth consecutive day of suspension of metro train and bus operations in Lahore. The closure was initially for two days and later extended for an indefinite period on the orders of Lahore city district administration and police,” a senior PMA official told Dawn.

According to him, two Orange Line stations -- Bund Road and Salahudin Road (on Multan Road, near the TLP headquarters) were badly damaged by the protesters. Similarly, metro bus’ Shahdara station was also attacked by the protesters. In Rawalpindi too, a metro bus station was attacked, causing massive damage to the equipment, infrastructure etc, he adds.

“In such a situation, we are unable to continue our operations,” the official argues, adding that the PMA will resume the operations in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan only after a green signal from the respective administrations and police. However, he says, the bus operations on feeder routes in Multan are continuing. The estimation of the damage is underway, he adds.

A large number of people use the PMA’s mass transit systems in Lahore, Rawalpindi-Islamabad and Multan on subsidised fares. The system always faces the wrath of the protesters, resulting in damage to the precious public properties, leaving the local commuters in limbo.

“For the last five days, my son couldn’t go to college due to the closure of the Orange Line train,” says a resident of Multan Road. “I would request the protesters to call off their protest in a bid to keep the country moving ahead,” he says.

A commuter who uses metro bus almost daily on Ferozepur Road urged the government to devise a viable strategy to restrict the mass protests to designated places so as to keep the city functioning smoothly.

“The protests must be kept away from the mass transit systems in Lahore and other cities so that the people could reach their destinations without any hassle,” he sought.

