Trump says Gaza deal ‘incredible triumph for Israel and the world’

The US president has called the agreement that brought about a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages held by Hamas a triumph as he thanked mediators from the Arab and Muslim world, according to AFP.

“Let me also convey my tremendous appreciation for all of the nations of the Arab and Muslim world that came together to press Hamas to set the hostages free and to send them home,” Trump said in remarks before the Israeli parliament.

“We had a lot of help, we had a lot of help from a lot of people that you wouldn’t suspect, and I want to thank them very much for that. It’s an incredible triumph for Israel and the world to have all of these nations working together as partners in peace.“