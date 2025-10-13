Man sets mother-in-law on fire

BAHAWALPUR: A man allegedly set his mother-in-law on fire after dousing her in petrol in Fida Town, Mailsi, Vehari district, after his estranged wife refused reconciliation with him on Sunday.

According to police and Rescue 1122 sources, Iqbal Bibi’s daughter, Sanober Mai, had developed differences with her husband Amir and was living with her parents in Fida town, Mailsi.

The sources say that Amir had been trying to reconcile with his wife, but she refused.

On Sunday, Amir again went to the house of Sanober’s parents, but she again declined to return to his house.

At this, Amir got enraged, torched his mother-in-law after dousing her in petrol and fled away.

As a result, Iqbal Bibi suffered serious burns and was rushed to Mailsi THQ Hospital by a Rescue 1122 team called to the scene.

Mailsi police, on the complaint of Sanober, registered a case against Amir, who is yet to be arrested.

Sanober informed the police that the suspect harboured a grudge against her mother, as he suspected that she (Iqbal Bibi) opposed her return to his house and attempted tokill her.

The police quoted Sanober as saying that she refused to reconcile with Amir because he would torture her. She also sought security as Amir was at large and could harm her.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025