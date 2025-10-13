E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Man sets mother-in-law on fire

Our Correspondent Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 07:57am

BAHAWALPUR: A man allegedly set his mother-in-law on fire after dousing her in petrol in Fida Town, Mailsi, Vehari district, after his estranged wife refused reconciliation with him on Sunday.

According to police and Rescue 1122 sources, Iqbal Bibi’s daughter, Sanober Mai, had developed differences with her husband Amir and was living with her parents in Fida town, Mailsi.

The sources say that Amir had been trying to reconcile with his wife, but she refused.

On Sunday, Amir again went to the house of Sanober’s parents, but she again declined to return to his house.

At this, Amir got enraged, torched his mother-in-law after dousing her in petrol and fled away.

As a result, Iqbal Bibi suffered serious burns and was rushed to Mailsi THQ Hospital by a Rescue 1122 team called to the scene.

Mailsi police, on the complaint of Sanober, registered a case against Amir, who is yet to be arrested.

Sanober informed the police that the suspect harboured a grudge against her mother, as he suspected that she (Iqbal Bibi) opposed her return to his house and attempted tokill her.

The police quoted Sanober as saying that she refused to reconcile with Amir because he would torture her. She also sought security as Amir was at large and could harm her.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...