LOADSHEDDING: The menace of loadshedding in various parts of Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar area has gone from bad to worse. The genuine consumers who pay their bill regularly get only nine hours of electricity in a day. The staff of K-Electric (KE) is allegedly involved in providing illegal connections to a number of apartment-owners and shopkeepers. They charge Rs10,000 for obtaining such a connection, and Rs4,000 per month subsequently for regular power supply. While the KE and its staff make a lot of money, the consumers are deprived of their rightful share of power supply. The authorities concerned should take strict action against this power theft, and restore power supply to genuine consumers in and around the Rabia City project.

Syed Sadaqat Hussain

Karachi

RELIABLE POWER: The people of Multan are struggling amid frequent and poorly scheduled electricity outages. After the recent flooding, over 100 feeders had been knocked down. While the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) restored many of them, others continue to trip frequently. Even when power is back, fluctuations persist. Life across all its domains is in a mess. There have to be long-term solutions to the matter, like strengthening the grid, better main-tenance and clearer communication.

Khanzada Tanzeel Khan

Multan

LIBRARY ISSUES: The Quaid-i-Azam Library, hailed as the biggest library of the country, has many issues. The library faces one to two hours of loadshedding every day. Last month, the power outage lasted up to two days. Attestation of relevant documents is another issue. How can students holding a domicile of Rajanpur get a membership card? Who will attest their documents? Further, the library remains closed on Sundays, and overall administration is rooted in red-tapism. In a single day, one needs to fulfil the registration process four times to visit different sections of the same library. The authorities concerned should address these issues.

Ali Khosa

Rajanpur

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025