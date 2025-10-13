E-Paper | October 13, 2025

LOADSHEDDING

From the Newspaper Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 07:39am

LOADSHEDDING: The menace of loadshedding in various parts of Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar area has gone from bad to worse. The genuine consumers who pay their bill regularly get only nine hours of electricity in a day. The staff of K-Electric (KE) is allegedly involved in providing illegal connections to a number of apartment-owners and shopkeepers. They charge Rs10,000 for obtaining such a connection, and Rs4,000 per month subsequently for regular power supply. While the KE and its staff make a lot of money, the consumers are deprived of their rightful share of power supply. The authorities concerned should take strict action against this power theft, and restore power supply to genuine consumers in and around the Rabia City project.

Syed Sadaqat Hussain
Karachi

RELIABLE POWER: The people of Multan are struggling amid frequent and poorly scheduled electricity outages. After the recent flooding, over 100 feeders had been knocked down. While the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) restored many of them, others continue to trip frequently. Even when power is back, fluctuations persist. Life across all its domains is in a mess. There have to be long-term solutions to the matter, like strengthening the grid, better main-tenance and clearer communication.

Khanzada Tanzeel Khan
Multan

LIBRARY ISSUES: The Quaid-i-Azam Library, hailed as the biggest library of the country, has many issues. The library faces one to two hours of loadshedding every day. Last month, the power outage lasted up to two days. Attestation of relevant documents is another issue. How can students holding a domicile of Rajanpur get a membership card? Who will attest their documents? Further, the library remains closed on Sundays, and overall administration is rooted in red-tapism. In a single day, one needs to fulfil the registration process four times to visit different sections of the same library. The authorities concerned should address these issues.

Ali Khosa
Rajanpur

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...