Partial removal of road blockades brings relief for twin cities’ residents

ISLAMABAD: Residents of the federal capital and the garrison city have finally got relief as some of the roads were opened on Sunday.

Moreover, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a traffic diversion plan for Faizabad and adjoining areas in view of the prevailing law and order situation, advising citizens to use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

However, the entry of all heavy traffic is suspended in the city until further orders.

According to police, all entry points to the Red Zone, apart from Trail-III, are closed. Similarly, Ispahani Road from Radio Pakistan Chowk, Suhrawardy Road from Aabpara to Serena, Jinnah Square Flyover towards Serena, and IJP Road from I-8 to Faizabad are closed.

However, Srinagar Highway from Chungi No. 26 to Chand Tara Flyover’s single entry has been opened. Single entries at G-14, Zero Point, and Garden Avenue are also open.

Mobile internet service restored, business activities return to normality in twin cities

Similarly, Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, 7th Avenue, Korang Road towards Banigala, Chand Tara Flyover, Iran Avenue, Expressway from Khanna to Rawat T-Cross, Lehtrar Road, Faqir Aipee Road, Simbly Dam Road, and Garden Avenue are open. Moreover, Embassy Road, Fazal-e-Haq Road, and Nazimuddin Road are also open.

According to traffic police, motorways M-1 and M-2 are open with single entry and exit to Islamabad. Residents have been advised to follow diversion signs and use alternate routes.

Pedestrians and motorcyclists find a narrow space to cross a bridge on Murree Road in Islamabad on Sunday. — White Star

Rawalpindi

In Rawalpindi, the inner-city roads that had been closed for the last three days were opened on Sunday afternoon, bringing some ease to the people living in and around the main roads.

Though internet service on cell phones resumed in the morning, many people complained that their phones were still not connecting to their mobile networks.

The local administration and police opened the main roads at The Mall, Soan Bridge, Old Airport Road, and Murree Road. However, Faizabad is still closed, with containers placed there.

A routine spell of activities was seen in many parts of the city in the evening. Markets and shops reopened, and residents resumed their daily routines. People thronged markets and other public places. Shops in Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, College Road, Jamia Masjid, and adjoining bazaars resumed normal business.

Local transport remained off the roads until the afternoon, but in the evening, normal traffic activity resumed. The Metro Bus service has not yet been resumed and is likely to start from Monday.

District administration officials said that the Rawalpindi Municipal Waste Company had cleared all main roads and streets that were sealed over the last two days.

They added that anti-dengue teams had started spraying medicine in different union councils, especially those connected with Islamabad.

Riasat Hussain, a resident of Double Road, said the closure of all roads in the city had created problems for the people.

“No mobile service was available in the city. No movement. People were confined to their houses, and it was damaging for those who earned money on a daily basis, as there was no business in the markets,” said Sheikh Saleem, a shopkeeper in Narankari Bazaar.

“It was difficult for children to go to academies or play in the grounds, as parents were afraid that some untoward incident might occur at those sites,” said Usman Javed, a resident of Chaklala Scheme-III.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025