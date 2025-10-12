Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to join ‘charter for stable Pakistan’ for sake of country, armed forces, and martyrs

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Sunday urged the PTI and other political parties to unite in backing the “charter for a stable Pakistan”, saying the initiative had become more crucial than ever following last night’s border escalation with Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), overnight skirmishes between Kabul and Islamabad erupted on the night of Oct 11-12, after “Afghan Taliban and India-backed militants launched an unprovoked attack along the Pak-Afghan border”. Pakistan said its forces responded decisively, killing over 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Afghanistan to rein in the Fitna-al-Khawarij — a term the state uses for militants linked to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — saying the group operates from Afghan soil. Kabul, however, has denied any involvement.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lahore today, Sanaullah said that given the current circumstances, when the country’s stability was more important than anything else, all political parties needed to adopt a unified stance.

“At this moment, I say to the PTI leadership: you may continue to criticise us and chant slogans against the government by all means, but you must stand with Pakistan, with its armed forces, and with its martyrs,” he said.

“If you stand with Pakistan and the armed forces, a way forward will open for you.”

PTI has opposed renewed military operations, arguing they have repeatedly failed to curb terrorism and only displaced civilians, fuelling resentment in affected areas. The party insists militancy should be tackled through dialogue and governance reforms rather than force, warning that fresh offensives without a political strategy could further destabilise Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A day earlier, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had assailed the PTI-led KP government for “facilitating terrorists, sowing division, and undermining national security.”

Sanaullah said at this crucial hour, political leadership should fulfil its responsibility, and invited other parties to join the ‘charter for a stable Pakistan’, or ‘Misaq-i-Istehkam-i-Pakistan’, as well, a concept introduced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to lay the basis for the greater national interest.

“I call upon all political parties, political leaders and all parliamentarians — whether members of the provincial assemblies, members of the National Assembly or the Senate.

“I invite and appeal to them to accept Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s request that he made on Independence Day that we should back the charter.”

He said national consolidation had become more important than ever before due to the circumstances. “Come and unite on the ‘charter for stable Pakistan’, and discuss the proposals that the prime minister has put forward,” he stressed.

Talking about the escalation with Afghan Taliban forces, he said: “Today, we have dealt a blow to a disgraced and hidden enemy. We have given the enemy, one that was apparently attacking us from the shadows, a crushing answer.”

He said that because of the Field Marshal Asim Munir’s courageous policy and the bravery of the armed forces, “the whole nation witnessed this honourable moment which they had not seen in some 78 years.”

‘TLP should call off protest’

Meanwhile, Sanaullah also urged Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to call off its protest in the wider interest of the country.

Last week, the party began a march towards Islamabad from Lahore to express ‘solidarity with Palestinians.’ Protesters broke through security and engaged in violent clashes, leaving over four dozen police personnel injured. The marchers have since camped at Muridke, with their way forward blocked by trenches dug along the GT Road.

“You should postpone this protest, bring it to an end,“ Sanaullah said. “The Gaza march, in fact, is at a time when the issue has, to a considerable extent, indeed to a very large extent, been resolved through diplomatic efforts, and that one-sided slaughter that was taking place there is about to end.”

He said that the march should have been an expression of solidarity with the present government of Pakistan and, in particular, with Field Marshal Munir and PM Shehbaz.

“[You should express solidarity with] the courage with which Pakistan presented its position at the UN and condemned the atrocities being committed against the Palestinian people,” he said.

“Even Europe couldn’t persuade the US, but it is Pakistan’s leadership that called on the US to perform its role and to end this one-sided killing.”

He said that since the protest had turned violent, it was time to call it off.

“A situation has emerged where all senior religious leaders, especially Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the JUI-F, have shown concern,” he said.

“You may not listen to us [the government], but your respected leader [Khadim Hussain Rizvi] always stood with the country; therefore, you should call this off.”