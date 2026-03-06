Pakistan expresses concern over attacks targeting Turkiye, Azerbaijan during ongoing Middle East conflict

Pakistan expressed “serious concern” on Thursday on recent attacks targeting Azerbaijan and Turkiye, calling for restraint and emphasising the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

The calls comes against the backdrop of an ongoing war between Iran and the US and Israel, which has expanded across the Middle East with Tehran targeting US bases and assets in other countries and Tel Aviv targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

On Thursday, a drone struck an airport building in Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhichevan and exploded. Two people were injured in the incident, for which Azerbaijan held Iran responsible, but Iran has denied involvement in the incident and blames Israel.

On Wednesday, Turkiye summoned the Iranian ambassador after a missile — apparently targeting a Cyprus base — landed in Turkish territory. Iran’s armed forces have also denied firing any missile towards Turkiye.

Following the two incidents, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that Pakistan expressed “serious concern” over the recent attacks targeting brotherly countries, Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

“These attacks are in clear violation of international law and the principles of inter-state relations and could push the region toward further escalation,” the FO warned.

It added, “While reaffirming Pakistan’s strong solidarity with Turkiye and Azerbaijan, we call for restraint and the use of dialogue and diplomacy to maintain regional peace and stability.”

Separately, a statement by the President’s Secretariat said President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed “deep concern over recent reports of missile activity in the region, including projectiles reportedly landing in areas of Turkiye and Azerbaijan”.

The president noted that developments of this nature risk heightening tensions at a time when stability and dialogue are essential, underscoring the fragility of the regional security environment, the statement said.

It further quoted him as saying that escalation in the region served no country’s interest and could have wider implications for peace and security.

“President Zardari urged all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint, avoid further escalation and prioritise diplomatic channels to address concerns and differences.

“The president underscored that engagement and constructive dialogue remain the most viable path to reducing tensions and safeguarding regional stability,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in two separate posts on X that he was deeply concerned over the recent attacks targeting Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

“I join the people of Pakistan in expressing complete solidarity with our brave Turkish brothers and sisters, at this challenging time,” he said.

He also said that “Pakistan stands firmly with the leadership and people of Azerbaijan and condemns such deplorable actions that risk further escalation and undermine regional peace and stability”.

He called for maximum restraint and the need to de-escalate tensions and emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to uphold respect for sovereignty and maintain peace and.