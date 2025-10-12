E-Paper | October 12, 2025

300,000 children to be vaccinated during anti-measles drive

A Correspondent Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am

TAXILA: The district health authorities have decided to launch a 13-day anti-measles drive in Attock from November 17 to 29, aiming to vaccinate more than 300,000 children aged between 6 and 59 months to save them from the epidemic.

The preparations to eliminate measles from the district are in the final stages, said Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza while chairing the meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming drive on Saturday.

The session was attended by the chief executive district health authority, assistant commissioners of all six tehsils, officials from the health department, and representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Briefing the meeting, health authorities informed that all preparations have been completed to ensure smooth execution of the campaign. They informed that the peak periods when this disease is likely to spread are March, May, September, and November.

Throat infections, running nose, temperature and eye pain are some of the symptoms of the disease. They informed that around 300,000 children up to the age of 09-59 months would be vaccinated in the drive all over the province through fixed centres, mobile and outreach teams. They added that special vaccination teams will be deployed at district entry and exit points, while mobile and roaming teams will carry out door-to-door vaccinations to reach every eligible child.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza urged citizens to actively support the health department during the campaign. “The protection of children from diseases like measles and rubella is a shared duty. Collective efforts are essential to achieve full immunisation coverage,” he emphasised. Officials reiterated that all necessary resources have been allocated to ensure the campaign’s success and safeguard the health of Attock’s young population.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...