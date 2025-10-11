E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Gaza Media Office says 5,000 public aid and relief operations carried out in 24 hours

Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 04:13pm

According to a statement by the Gaza Media Office, missions conducted over the past day to improve the life of Palestinians in Gaza have included 5,000 aid and relief operations, Al Jazeera reports.

These include about 1,200 medical and health missions, treating the wounded and sick, and monitoring the injured and chronically ill; more than 850 rescue and relief missions carried out by the Gaza Civil Defence, police, and municipal teams, recovering bodies, removing rubble and securing destroyed areas; more than 900 service missions to restore water and sewage lines, remove rubble and waste, and open streets in various residential neighbourhoods; approximately 700 humanitarian missions for distribution of food parcels; more than 650 community missions in shelters and field schools to organise psychosocial support operations for children and vulnerable groups and more than 700 logistical, organisational and media missions related to the delivery of aid, the documentation of field activities and the provision of accurate data to local and international bodies.

