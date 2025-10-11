ANP won’t support any govt formed through horse-trading: Aimal

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party central president Senator Aimal Wali Khan has made it clear that his party will neither support nor become part of any government formed through horse-trading.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that his sympathy for the ousted chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur had increased since the recent developments.

“When I faced security issues, he stood firmly by my side. I have criticised him more than anyone else, but the real question is, why he has been removed? Was he unable to deliver? Was he corrupt? Or are those who accused every party of dynastic politics, now have become its victims, sending their own chief minister home? The nation wants clarity on this matter,” he stated.

Aimal said that ANP’s struggle was based on three fundamental points. “Pakistan was founded on the principle of the Constitution, and there must be complete implementation of it. Our party has been raising this demand for four generations, and we will continue to do so,” he said.

He emphasised that a strong federation in Pakistan was only possible when provinces were granted their due rights.

“Following the 18th Constitutional Amendment, these rights belong to the provinces, and we will keep raising our voice for them,” he added.

Referring to his recent speech in the Senate and a subsequent briefing from the prime minister about his visit to the United States, Aimal Wali said, “I made it clear that such briefings should be given to the Parliament, not to individuals, because it is the institution, not personalities that matters.”

He added that the prime minister clarified the photograph he (Aimal) had commented on had no connection to any mines and minerals deal.

“The gift was personally purchased by the army chief and presented to US President Donald Trump,” he said, while quoting the PM. “Gifts between states are a routine matter, and if my remarks caused discomfort to anyone, I am ready to apologise,” he concluded.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025