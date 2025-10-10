Israeli government approves Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal

Israel’s government ratified a ceasefire with Hamas earlier today, clearing the way to suspend hostilities in Gaza within 24 hours and free Israeli hostages held in Gaza within 72 hours after that, Reuters reports.

The Israeli cabinet agreed to the deal, roughly 24 hours after mediators announced an agreement to free Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

“The government has just now approved the framework for the release of all of the hostages – the living and the deceased,” Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s English-language X account said.