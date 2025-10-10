E-Paper | October 10, 2025

Shehbaz-Bilawal call sparks hopes of reconciliation

Imran Ayub Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 07:35am
In this file photo, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif on June 20 in Islamabad. — PID/File
In this file photo, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif on June 20 in Islamabad. — PID/File

• Insiders say truce appears to be more like a ‘pact of silence’ than complete ceasefire
• Observers see ‘calculated political strategy’ behind PML-N’s use of ‘Punjab card’

KARACHI: After high-level engagement between the PML-N and PPP, an eme­r­ging thaw has temporarily paused the political firestorm between the two parties.

A phone call between Pri­me Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday further sparked hopes of reconciliation, although sources suggest the truce appeared to be temporary — more like a ‘pact of silence’ rather than a complete ceasefire.

According to insiders, the tensions that ignited the dispute are still simmering beneath the surface.

A brief statement issued by Bilawal House confirmed that PM Shehbaz called Mr Bhutto-Zardari. The two discussed the “current political situation, floods, and foreign policy”, it added.

However, there was no offi­c­ial readout from the PM Office regarding the conversation.

A day earlier, a PML-N delegation including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and National Assembly Spea­ker Ayaz Sadiq had met Pres­ident Zardari at his residen­ce in Nawabshah, where Inter­ior Minister Mohsin Na­q­vi was also in attendance.

Although the intensity of the growing divide between the two sides appears to have significantly diminished following these high-level engagements, sources say the underlying disagreements remain.

A clear indication of this lingering discontent is PPP’s decision to continue its boycott of the Senate session on Thursday, underscoring the impression that the party’s grievances have yet to be fully addressed.

In the PML-N’s view, the dispute between the two parties was sparked when the PPP targeted Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, which PML-N viewed as crossing a line.

The PPP, on the other hand, felt their suggestion of using the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for flood relief was unfairly criticised.

‘Punjab card’

Another growing perception within PPP ranks is that the PML-N onslaught is not a spontaneous reaction, but rather a calculated political strategy.

“It appears that Maryam Bibi [Nawaz] is positioning her party as the sole representative of Punjab by playing the ethnic card,” said a senior PPP leader, suggesting that the Punjab chief minister was attempting to counter “PTI’s popularity” in her province by using the “Punjab card” with targeted criticism of the PPP as part of that strategy.

Analysts do not entirely dismiss this perception. Author and political analyst Ali Usman Qasmi believes these are very “interesting developments”, noting that this may be the first time such a political approach is being adopted from Punjab’s side.

“Forget about a major political leader from Punjab, even a relatively unknown political worker or intellectual could not have made such statements in the past,” he said. “And I think this coming all from the chief minister of Punjab means a lot.”

Mr Qasmi believes that the PML-N’s recent rhetoric, emphasising a Punjabi identity, is a response to multiple pressures — both political and social.

One key factor, he argues, is the rising visibility of ethnic minorities, especially Pakhtuns and Baloch, in Punjab, which has created anxieties. This rising tension could be driving an environment in which ethnic symbolism is deliberately employed to consolidate support.

“One could say that perhaps PML-N sees this as an opportunity to capitalise on this sentiment and get some political mileage out of it,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...
Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...