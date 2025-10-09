E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Save the Children’s Gaza director reiterates need for ‘sustained’ aid supplies

Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 06:02pm

Rachel Cummings, the humanitarian director of Save the Children in Gaza, has said her charity is “hopeful” that it can bring its humanitarian supplies into the enclave after the ceasefire deal, Al Jazeera reports.

“We need sustained humanitarian supplies to enter. We need, as a humanitarian community, access to communities, to children. We need to be able to do our jobs, we need safe and dignified distributions,” Cummings told Al Jazeera from Deir el-Balah.

“Organisations like Save the Children and obviously the UN and its partners, we know how to prevent famine. We know how to treat malnutrition, and we need these sustained supplies to enter to be able to do them,” Cummings was quoted as saying.

She explained that the most vulnerable population groups in the enclave include pregnant women and children. Save the Children would join distribution efforts with the UN to supply aid to the enclave, she said.

“The when and the how really does remain to be seen.”

Live Gaza Invasion
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...