Save the Children’s Gaza director reiterates need for ‘sustained’ aid supplies

Rachel Cummings, the humanitarian director of Save the Children in Gaza, has said her charity is “hopeful” that it can bring its humanitarian supplies into the enclave after the ceasefire deal, Al Jazeera reports.

“We need sustained humanitarian supplies to enter. We need, as a humanitarian community, access to communities, to children. We need to be able to do our jobs, we need safe and dignified distributions,” Cummings told Al Jazeera from Deir el-Balah.

“Organisations like Save the Children and obviously the UN and its partners, we know how to prevent famine. We know how to treat malnutrition, and we need these sustained supplies to enter to be able to do them,” Cummings was quoted as saying.

She explained that the most vulnerable population groups in the enclave include pregnant women and children. Save the Children would join distribution efforts with the UN to supply aid to the enclave, she said.