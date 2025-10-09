Punjab govt finalises deal to buy wheat at Rs3,500 per maund

LAHORE: An agreement has been finalised between the Punjab government and the private sector to purchase wheat crop from farmers at the rate of Rs3,500 per maund.

As per a handout, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting in which the agriculture department team gave a detailed briefing on wheat cultivation.

The authorities concerned briefed her that there is no shortage of wheat in Punjab as ample reserves of the staple are available in the province. They also apprised her of a comprehensive plan to procure wheat for the next year.

The chief minister said 1,000 free tractors had been given to wheat farmers for the first time in the history of Pakistan. She highlighted that agricultural inputs worth billions of rupees were provided to wheat farmers through Kisan cards, and all types of fertilisers are available in Punjab at controlled rates.

JI emir asks Maryam to help farmers instead of wrangling with Sindh

Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded that the government fix the wheat support price at Rs4,500 per maund, grant a subsidy on flour, and reduce the prices of fertiliser, seeds and pesticides by 50 per cent.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoora alongside leaders of farmers’ organisations, he also asked for Rs40,000 per acre compensation for flood-affected farmers and the deferral of agricultural loan repayments.

Rehman announced that the Jamaat would hold “Save Farmers, Save Pakistan” road caravans across Punjab on Oct 24, 25, and 26 to highlight the plight of the farming community.

Earlier, Rehman held consultations with farmers’ representatives and invited them to participate in JI’s upcoming public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan in November.

Rehman warned the government that if farmers’ legitimate demands were not accepted, the protest movement would expand nationwide, and farmers might boycott wheat cultivation. He said JI rejects the anti-people policies of the IMF and its local collaborators, adding that no political party except the Jamaat represents farmers and the working classes.

“The sugar, flour, and wheat mafias are integral parts of the ruling political parties,” he remarked, recalling that the $1 billion wheat import scandal under the former caretaker government has never been investigated.

Criticising CM Maryam Nawaz, Rehman said instead of helping farmers and flood victims, she has chosen to pick political fights with Sindh. “Both the PPP and PML-N are deceiving the public with their political theatrics.”

“Madam Chief Minister should stop playing political cards. The people of Pakistan can no longer be fooled in this age of awareness,” he said.

The JI emir demanded the removal of ban on inter-provincial wheat movement and the immediate announcement of support prices for key crops.

JI Punjab Central Emir Javed Kasuri, Secretary Information Shakil Turabi, President of Kisan Board Pakistan Sardar Zafar Hussain and other farmer leaders were also present.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025