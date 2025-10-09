E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Power workers protest against privatisation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:07am

LAHORE: The workers of electricity companies staged protest rallies across the country under the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union on Wednesday to demand provision of safety for workers, and to stop privatisation.

In Lahore, a rally was held outside the press club, where they urged the prime minister to save electricity workers from fatal and non-fatal accidents.

Union General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad along with other office bearers, including Haji Younas, Osama Tariq, Haji Liaquat, Malik Zahid, Shahbaz Thakar, Mehar Jamil, Rana Shafique, Farman Ali Bhatti and others addressed the gathering.

They said that no recruitment had been carried out for the last eight years, which was the reason behind the increasing accidents. They said four linemen lost their lives in just the last month while working at the Kotli Loharaan subdivision.

They demanded the government review the privatisation of profitable electricity companies and said that independent power producers (IPPs) were charging Rs50 per unit, whereas, power companies had been providing electricity at Rs5.5 per unit.

They said the stark difference showed the failure of the privatisation policy.

They also demanded that the workers at Discos, Wapda, media, banks and industries working on temporary, contingent, contract and daily wages basis should be regularised.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...