E-Paper | March 06, 2026

US lifts curbs on Russian oil giant’s German subsidiary

AFP Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:22am
This photograph shows the prices per litre of petrol and diesel at an Eni petrol station in Rome.—AFP
This photograph shows the prices per litre of petrol and diesel at an Eni petrol station in Rome.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday lifted sanctions on the German subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft, ending months of uncertainty around the status of the company which has been seized by Berlin.

The US Treasury Department issued a general license “authorising transactions involving Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH,” exempting the companies from crushing sanctions announced in October.

In a rare effort to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, US President Donald Trump slapped sanctions on Russian oil majors Lukoil and Rosneft, with the measures coming into force on November 21.

Those moves — the most powerful by Trump against Russia over the Ukraine war — saw major buyers of Russian oil scramble to find alternative suppliers.

Rosneft’s German business operations were not initially provided an exemption. It holds stakes in three German refineries that account for 12 percent of the country’s refining capacity.

Berlin has placed the assets under state control and insists they are “decoupled” from their Russian parent company, but it has held off from a full nationalisation, instead seeking a buyer for the shares.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

On unstable ground
06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Dawn News English
Subscribe