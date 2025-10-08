Imran, Bushra, six others have pre-arrest bail extended till 28th

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Tuesday extended the pre-arrest bail of former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and six other party leaders till October 28, while issuing a show-cause notice to Adiala Jail authorities for not producing the former prime minister before the court.

During the hearing, the judge expressed displeasure over the jail administration’s failure to ensure the PTI founder’s attendance and directed that he be produced either in person or via video link at the next hearing of the case.

The court also sought a written explanation from the Adiala Jail superintendent and adjourned proceedings till Oct 28.

The court restrained the authorities from arresting the couple in the relevant cases until the next hearing.

Adiala officials get show-cause notice for not producing ex-PM before court; notices issued on plea regarding Imran’s Twitter activity

Meanwhile, Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas of the Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing of acquittal pleas filed by Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case related to a jewellery set.

During the proceedings, Mr Khan’s counsel Salman Safdar argued that the current case was based on similar charges and witnesses as the earlier Toshakhana case, in which his client’s conviction had already been suspended by a division bench. He contended that multiple investigations by different agencies — the Election Commission, NAB, FIA, and the Kohsar police — on the same allegations amounted to double jeopardy under Section 403 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Mr Safdar maintained that when an individual voluntarily discloses having received gifts, a corruption case cannot be sustained.

Justice Minhas said any violation of rules or procedures must be determined through proper adjudication and directed the counsel to submit relevant verdicts.

The defence counsel urged the court to restrain the trial court from announcing its verdict in the Toshakhana case, arguing that otherwise the acquittal plea would become meaningless.

The judge said the matter would be examined and adjourned further hearing.

Speaking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court, Aleema Khan, the sister of the PTI founder, alleged that justice was not being served and that those who had “fabricated” the cases were now themselves in trouble.

She said the PTI founder was under pressure to strike a deal but he had refused, adding that the courts and judges were also facing extraordinary pressures. She said the “truth” behind the cases had become evident.

Imran’s Twitter activity

In another development, Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to former prime minister Imran Khan and other respondents on a petition seeking the removal of allegedly controversial posts from the PTI founder’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The court adjourned hearing till a fortnight. The petition, filed by citizen Ghulam Murtaza Khan through Barrister Zafarullah Khan, contended that the dissemination of “provocative and malicious” content from the account of a convicted prisoner was unlawful and in violation of prison regulations.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025