Prosecution wraps up evidence in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: The prosecution on Monday closed its evidence in the Toshakhana case as the court summoned former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to record their final statements before the announcement of the verdict.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand directed the couple to appear before the court on Wednesday to record their statements under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The case pertains to the alleged retention of an expensive Bulgari jewellery set — comprising a necklace, earrings, bracelets and rings — gifted by the Saudi royal family, which the couple allegedly acquired at a nominal price, causing a substantial loss to the national exchequer.

According to the prosecution, the PTI founder retained the jewellery set, valued at approximately Rs80 million, after paying only Rs2.9m. During the proceedings, the prosecution produced 21 witnesses, including Mr Khan’s former military secretary, who made what the court described as a “damaging” revelation.

The former military secretary testified that the ex-PM had instructed him not to deposit the Bulgari set in Toshakhana and instead retained it.

A key witness, Sohaib Abbasi, admitted to undervaluing the jewellery set at Rs5m “under pressure” from Mr Khan’s former personal secretary, Inamullah Shah.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025