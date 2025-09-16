Two army officers summoned to testify in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: The special judge central on Monday summoned two army officers to testify in Toshakhana case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The judge concluded cross-examination of two key witnesses including an approver Sohaib Abbasi in over six-hour-long proceeding inside Adiala Jail in the case relating to alleged irregularities in retaining the expensive Bulgari Jewelry set from Toshakhana gifts.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjum­and presided over the trial, during which the defence team completed cross-examination of the two witnesses.

Private appraiser Sohaib Abbasi, who had submitted an affidavit in the case, and former prime minister’s personal secretary Inam Shah, were both questioned extensively by defence lawyers.

The court summoned two more witnesses — former prime minister’s military secretary Brig Muhammad Ahmed and deputy military secretary Col Rehan — to appear at the next hearing and record their statements.

During the proceedings, Mr Khan and his wife were produced before the special court, while his three sisters, along with defence counsel Barrister Ali Zafar, were present in courtroom.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025