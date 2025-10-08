Quetta Civil Hospital denies extortion charges against mortuary

QUETTA: The Civil Hospital Quetta has categorically denied allegations that its staff demanded money from the families of deceased individuals in exchange for releasing bodies from the hospital mortuary.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Abdul Hadi Kakar dismissed the claims as baseless and described them as “an attempt to malign” the reputation of the hospital and its mortuary staff.

“No staff member of the Civil Hospital has been found involved in receiving money from the families of the deceased,” Dr Kakar said.

“An internal investigation revealed that the individual responsible was not a hospital employee, but a volunteer affiliated with a welfare organisation. That organization has since terminated his services.” He said the inquiry conducted on the directives of Health Minister Bakht Kakar found no involvement of hospital personnel in the incident.

In response to the situation, the hospital administration is drafting new SOPs to regulate the activities of welfare organizations operating within the hospital premises. Dr Kakar further stated that the welfare foundation involved has had its services temporarily suspended pending the implementation of the new SOPs.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025