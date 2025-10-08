E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Quetta Civil Hospital denies extortion charges against mortuary

Saleem Shahid Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 09:28am

QUETTA: The Civil Hospital Quetta has categorically denied allegations that its staff demanded money from the families of deceased individuals in exchange for releasing bodies from the hospital mortuary.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Abdul Hadi Kakar dismissed the claims as baseless and described them as “an attempt to malign” the reputation of the hospital and its mortuary staff.

“No staff member of the Civil Hospital has been found involved in receiving money from the families of the deceased,” Dr Kakar said.

“An internal investigation revealed that the individual responsible was not a hospital employee, but a volunteer affiliated with a welfare organisation. That organization has since terminated his services.” He said the inquiry conducted on the directives of Health Minister Bakht Kakar found no involvement of hospital personnel in the incident.

In response to the situation, the hospital administration is drafting new SOPs to regulate the activities of welfare organizations operating within the hospital premises. Dr Kakar further stated that the welfare foundation involved has had its services temporarily suspended pending the implementation of the new SOPs.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...
Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...