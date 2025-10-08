E-Paper | October 08, 2025

ANP to hold public meeting in Swabi on 15th

Bureau Report Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 06:51am
Mian Iftikhar Hussain addresses a press conference in Peshawar on Tuesday. — White Star
Mian Iftikhar Hussain addresses a press conference in Peshawar on Tuesday. — White Star

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has announced that it will hold a public meeting at the Swabi Interchange on Oct 15 to express solidarity with its central president, Senator Aimal Wali Khan, over his stand on constitutional matters and provincial rights.

The announcement was made by ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain during a news conference following an emergency meeting of the party’s provincial cabinet at Bacha Khan Markaz on Tuesday.

Accompanied by the party’s office-bearers, including provincial general secretary Hussain Shah Yousufzai and leader Syed Aaqil Shah, Mr Hussain said Senator Aimal’s recent speech in the Senate represented the collective stance of the party and was in line with the political philosophy of Bacha Khan and Khan Abdul Wali Khan.

He said that ANP stood firmly behind its central president and would continue its peaceful and democratic struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rights of the federating units.

Referring to Senator Aimal’s speech in the Senate, Mr Hussain said the questions raised by the party chief were purely constitutional and deserved to be answered in the Upper House and not through media.

He condemned the government’s “retaliatory actions,” including the withdrawal of Aimal’s security and a media campaign against the party leadership.

The ANP leader also said the army chief’s visit to the United States had raised some serious constitutional questions, which required answers.

He urged the government to clarify the matter through Parliament.

Mr Hussain said that the ownership of minerals and natural resources constitutionally belonged to the provinces.

He said that any international agreement made without consulting the Council of Common Interest would be unconstitutional.

The ANP provincial chief also rejected reports of alleged weapon displays by ANP workers, calling them part of a baseless propaganda campaign.

“Our policy is peace, democracy and discipline. We have instructed our workers to strictly uphold party discipline,” he said.

The ANP provincial chief said that the party would continue its movement against the controversial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals Bill, as the proposed legislation was an attack on provincial rights.

He said that Senator Aimal’s Senate speech was in line with the Constitution.

Mr Hussain said the Oct 15 gathering at the Swabi Interchange would be a “historic event” aimed at reaffirming the party’s commitment to the supremacy of the Constitution, the protection of provincial autonomy and the preservation of parliamentary traditions.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

