Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks since Oct 2023 rises to 67,139: health ministry

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Tel Aviv began its onslaught in Gaza in October 2023 has risen to 67,139, reports Al Jazeera, citing the health ministry in the strip. Meanwhile, the total number of people injured during the invasion has reached 169, 583.

The ministry said in its statement that the bodies of 65 people had arrived in hospitals across the besieged territory over the last 24 hours.

Several victims were still under the rubble and in the streets, where ambulance and civil defence crews were unable to reach them, the ministry said.