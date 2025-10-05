READ: Muslim countries that worked on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s ‘steps regarding proposal’, says FO

The eight Muslim countries that worked with US President Donald Trump’s administration on a plan to end Israel’s genocide and invasion in Gaza have welcomed the “steps taken by Hamas” in this connection, the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

“The Foreign Ministers of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Turkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt, today welcomed the steps taken by Hamas regarding US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the war on Gaza, release all hostages, alive or deceased, and the immediate launch of negotiations on implementation mechanisms,” a FO statement said.

The foreign ministers also welcomed Trump’s call on Israel to immediately stop the bombing in Gaza and begin implementation of the prisoner-hostage exchange agreement, it added.

