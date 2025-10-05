E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Boy hospitalised in Thailand after attack by escaped lion

AFP Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 02:07pm
Image showing a roaring lion. — Pixabay/Alexa
Image showing a roaring lion. — Pixabay/Alexa

A lion kept at a private home in Thailand got loose and attacked a young boy, leaving him in hospital, the wildlife department said Sunday.

The lion attacked the child, who was hospitalised with unspecified injuries, while he was walking on a public road Saturday night in western Kanchanaburi province, about a two-hour drive from the capital Bangkok, the department said in a statement.

Local media said the boy was on his way home from playing with other children when the big cat pounced on him.

Lion ownership is legal in Thailand, where the captive population has exploded in recent years, with nearly 500 registered in zoos, breeding farms, petting cafes and homes.

But experts have warned the trend endangers animals and humans, and likely fuels illicit trade domestically and abroad.

The lion’s owner, who the wildlife department identified only as Parinya, was charged with violating wildlife protection laws and faces up to six months in prison and a 50,000 baht ($1,500) fine if convicted.

The lion was seized by authorities, the department said, adding that a wildlife breeding centre had prepared a new home for it.

Parinya told local TV he was “shocked” when he learned of the attack, saying the female lion got loose after it was removed from its cage while it was being renovated.

“I apologise for what happened, it was an accident,” he said, adding that he will pay compensation and for the boy’s medical treatment.

In its statement, the wildlife department urged people who “keep wild animals to be aware of the potential dangers, as all animals have a ferocious instinct”. “Any unforeseen incident that affects the life and property of others will be punished and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” it added.

Since 2022, Thai law has required owners to register and microchip lions, and inform authorities before moving them, but there are few enclosure or welfare requirements.

Last month, a zookeeper was mauled to death by several lions at a safari park on the outskirts of Bangkok, raising scrutiny of the facility, which offers lion- and tiger-feeding trips for about $40 per person.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...