Greta Thunberg says Israel kept her in infested cell, gave insufficient food and water: report

Greta Thunberg has told Swedish officials she was subjected to harsh treatment in Israeli custody after her removal from the Global Sumud Flotilla, The Guardian reports, citing correspondence seen by it.

According to the correspondence, another detainee also reported that Israeli forces took photographs where Thunberg was allegedly forced to hold flags. “The identity of the flags are unknown,” the report said.

As per an email sent by the Swedish foreign ministry to people close to Thunberg, and seen by The Guardian, an official who visited the activist in prison said she claimed she was detained in a cell infested with bedbugs, with too little food and water.

“The embassy has been able to meet with Greta,” reads the email.

“She informed of dehydration. She has received insufficient amounts of both water and food. She also stated that she had developed rashes which she suspects were caused by bedbugs. She spoke of harsh treatment and said she had been sitting for long periods on hard surfaces.”