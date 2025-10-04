4.3-magnititude earthquake jolts parts of KP: PMD

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday night, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Pakistan falls on three major tectonic plates — the Arabian, Euro-Asian and Indian — which create five seismic zones under the country. The intersection of multiple fault lines means that tectonic movements remain a frequent occurrence in the region.

According to PMD, the earthquake was recorded 22 kilometres south-east of Pattan at 8:59pm, with a depth of 31km. The jolts were felt in Pattan, Shangla and Battagram

Earlier this week, a 3.2-magnititude earthquake was felt in parts of Karachi. According to PMD, the earthquake was recorded seven kilometres north west of Malir.

Earlier in September, the PMD reported that an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 was felt in areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Shocks were felt in Chitral, Peshawar and Swat.