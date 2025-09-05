E-Paper | September 05, 2025

5.9 tremor felt in KP, Pindi and Islamabad

Dawn Report Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:25am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday night said that tremors of a 5.9-magnitude earthquake were felt in the twin cities and areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn.com reported.

The PMD said the quake originated at 9:56pm at a depth of 111 kilometres with its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region.

It said tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mansehra, Hangu, Abbottabad, Swat, Attock, Malakand, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

State broadcaster PTV News said on X that the tremors “lasted for several seconds” and caused citizens to come out of their homes.

Today’s quake comes after the PMD said on Tuesday that tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mansehra and Islamabad after another earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan.

A PMD press release said the 5.4-magnitude earthquake had occurred at 5:30pm in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 22km with tremors felt all the way in Peshawar, Mansehra, Islamabad, Abbottabad and Swat.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey had reported it as a 5.2-magnitude earthquake 34km northeast of Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province.

The epicentre of the tremor was close to where a magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit Afghanistan late on Sunday night, devastating remote areas in mountainous provinces near the border with Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Flood accountability
05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

IN just a few weeks, Pakistan has been struck by its worst flooding since 2022, with Punjab facing devastation on a...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...