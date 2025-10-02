Justice Jahangiri moves apex court against SHC’s decision in degree case

Islamabad High Court judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri on Thursday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Sindh High Court’s ruling on his degree and seeking to have the verdict declared “null and void”.

In his petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Justice Jahangiri contended that the SHC had “dismissed my application to become a party to the case”, adding that passing a “one-sided order without hearing the affected party is contrary to law”.

The judge further argued that the SHC had “ignored the question of maintainability of the petition”.

