E-Paper | September 30, 2025

SC declares IHC order barring Justice Jahangiri from judicial work ‘null and void’

Umer Mehtab Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 10:49am
A file photo of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court. — Picture via IHC website
A file photo of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court. — Picture via IHC website

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday declared Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Sept 16 decision to bar Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from judicial work “null and void”, a day after the apex court ordered the decision’s suspension.

Resuming the hearing today, the five-member constitutional bench — headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan — took up Justice Jahangiri’s petition.

At yesterday’s hearing, the court issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan and the advocate general of Islamabad to appear for the hearing.

Today, AGP Awan appeared before the court and said, “A judge cannot be barred from judicial work through an interim order.“

At this, Justice Aminuddin Khan asked respondent Mian Daud, who had filed the original petition against Justice Jahangiri, for his opinion. In response, Daud said: “I hold the same opinion — a judge cannot be stopped from judicial work.”

He added that “an order barring a judge from their duties can not be defended.”

The constitutional bench, noting the SC registrar office’s objections regarding the petition against Justice Jahangiri in the IHC, directed the court to “first decide on the objections in the writ petition.”

More to follow.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...
Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...