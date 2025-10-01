Two matches decided at Chief of Naval Staff Hockey Tournament

LAHORE: Two more matches were played in the fourth Chief of Naval Staff Hockey Tournament at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

In the first match, Pakistan Customs and Pakistan Navy played a 4-4 draw.

Emmad scored twice for Customs, with Shahzab and Sumail adding one goal each. For Navy, the goals came from Rana Walid, Hanan Shahid, Zakariya and Basharat Ali.

The second match saw Mari Energies dominate Pakistan Air Force with a 5-2 victory.

Ahmad Nadeem led the win with two goals, while Wasim Akram, Sufyan and Ghazanfar scored one each. For Pakistan Air Force, Zahir Husnain and Abdul Malan managed one goal apiece.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025